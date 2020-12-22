Advertisement

Dairy Queen & Lifescape team up to make the holidays bright

Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lifescape is teaming up with Dairy Queen this holiday season to give kids a Merry Christmas.

Fourteen DQ locations across Sioux Falls, Brookings and Yankton all set up Angel Trees.

Each tree has tags with gift ideas for children and adults at Lifescape.

All of the gifts were brought to the 26th and Marion location in Sioux Falls Monday as part of a big celebration.

Those involved with the event say they never cease to be amazed by everyone’s generosity.

“The fact that our community, the Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas, the compassion that they’re buying all these presents, I had people come in and clean off our tree and take all of the cards off,” Dairy Queen General Manager Michael Tolliver said. “We had to call Lifescape to get more cards. I’ve never seen that happen before.”

Dairy Queen also holds monthly fundraisers at each of their regional stores to raise funds for Lifescape.

