Group wants Rapid City council president removed over posts on masks

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Dozens of Rapid City residents and business owners have filed complaints against the city council president for her social media posts and supporting a website they say targets those who are opposed to a mask mandate.

Tonchi Weaver brought almost 100 complaints to the city attorney’s office accusing Laura Armstrong of “abuse of office, illegal activity and cyber bullying” related to her posts on social media sites. The Rapid City Journal reports that Weaver is asking the city council to remove Armstrong from office.

Armstrong says the “Caring Businesses of Rapid City” Facebook page is meant to promote local businesses that are following CDC guidelines and says the complaints are part of misinformation campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.