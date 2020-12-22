Advertisement

Group wants Rapid City council president removed over posts on masks

Rapid City (file photo)
Rapid City (file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Dozens of Rapid City residents and business owners have filed complaints against the city council president for her social media posts and supporting a website they say targets those who are opposed to a mask mandate.

Tonchi Weaver brought almost 100 complaints to the city attorney’s office accusing Laura Armstrong of “abuse of office, illegal activity and cyber bullying” related to her posts on social media sites. The Rapid City Journal reports that Weaver is asking the city council to remove Armstrong from office.

Armstrong says the “Caring Businesses of Rapid City” Facebook page is meant to promote local businesses that are following CDC guidelines and says the complaints are part of misinformation campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects

Latest News

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in
Good Samaritan Society vaccinates staff, encourages vaccinations
Good Samaritan Society vaccinates staff, encourages vaccinations
Inside Union Gospel Mission
Homeless shelters expecting challenges in the winter months
Homeless Shelters Expect challenging Winter Months
Homeless Shelters Expect challenging Winter Months
A fiery spectacle is seen at the rim of the Kilauea caldera on Monday.
Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break