Gun shops continue to face ammo shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This has been a busy year for the gun industry, especially this holiday season. But now many gun stores are finding themselves with empty shelves as there are shortages of items like ammo.

On Monday Brad Bruxvoort didn’t intend on leaving K&R Firearms in Edgerton, Minnesota with new ammunition. He was originally there to drop off a gift to the owner.

“Whenever you have the opportunity to buy you take advantage of that. So many other stores don’t have ammunition,” said Bruxvoort.

This summer is when owner Ron Menning began to have a difficult time getting ammo from his distributors.

“It just got worse and worse,” said Menning.

He says the pandemic has played a big role in the shortage.

“Some of the manufacturers are only at 40 percent workers, 50 percent workers,” said Menning.

“An ammo factory will say well we shut one factory down because we’ve got 16 people that tested positive.”

For now, he’s switched to factory direct.

“What we do is it comes in tubs or in bigger boxes and we take it out of that and we put it in 50 round boxes, 20 round boxes,” said Menning.

“Hopefully to keep some of the costs down just a little bit, but still it’s becoming so spendy. It’s hard sometimes to put boxes of ammo out there at the prices they are.”

An increase in prices is due to high demand and a shortage of product.

“Be careful because on the internet right now there’s a lot of price gougers and they do have the ammo, but they are gauging people to death on this,” said Menning.

Menning doesn’t know when the industry will start to rebound, but he fears it may take years, especially with the upcoming presidential administration.

“Right now I’m telling my customers I have no idea what’s going to happen after the first of the year, but I don’t see an end to this very soon,” said Menning.

