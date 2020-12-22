Larson Family Foundation donates $90 million to 3 organization

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Larson Family Foundation is making a major donation to three national charities that serve the region.

Feeding America, Boys and Girls Club, and Habitat will receive $30 million each - for a total donation of $90 million.

The Larson family foundation was founded in 1990 by Dale Larson, the former CEO of Brookings-based Larson Manufacturing, to serve primarily basic human needs, such as food, shelter and education in South Dakota.

Larson announced the donation Tuesday. He stated in a press release that the entire nation is suffering from the pandemic, and that the organization decided to expand its contributions nationally to help alleviate the problems of fellow Americans.

“Remember, we are our brother’s and sister’s keeper,” Larson said. “Thank you to all the Larson employees at each of our locations for helping to make this gift possible and for making Larson a great American success story.

