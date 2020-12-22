Advertisement

McGreal scores 22, but DSU loses late lead and fall in OT to Briar Cliff

Trojans fall despite another big game from McGreal
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Josh McGreal scored 22 points and Jordan Lynn 19 as the Dakota State Trojans built leads of 9 points against Briar Cliff. But the T’s missed key free throws down the stretch and Connor Groves had a steal and hoop to send the game to overtime tied at 63. And with the game tied at 74, Jaden Kleinhesselink’s 3 point play in the final second gave the Chargers the lead for good and they went on to win 79-75.

