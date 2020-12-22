Officials urging residents to stay safe as holidays approach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both new positive cases and daily deaths are trending downward across the city of Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota. However it isn’t a time to celebrate just yet.

Dr. Michael Elliot, Chief Medical Officer at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Medical Center, said the numbers are a good sign, but as the holidays approach any new spike in cases or hospitalizations can erase that trend.

“We’re getting better. The numbers show some optimism. But still, much, much need for us to continue our mitigation strategies.” Elliot said.

However both Avera and Sanford are optimistic about their vaccine rollout so far. Both are calling the rollout a morale booster for staff, as Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medial Officer at Sanford University and Medical Center in Sioux Falls, said it’s brought back energy he hasn’t seen in a long time.

“The energy, the optimism. things we haven’t been accustomed to seeing in 2020.” Wilde said.

Both Elliot and Wilde said that the Pfizer rollout so far has gone well for both systems, and the recently approved vaccine from Moderna will help both in their more rural systems.

“Through the holiday, probably a little time for Christmas. But otherwise, we’re going to try to get that to as many people rapidly as we can. We will be giving more of that in our network facilities as well.” Wilde said.

Meanwhile the fight to keep cases, hospitalizations and deaths trending downward continues. Mayor Paul TenHaken urged residents to continue to follow health guidelines as the rest of the holiday season approaches.

“My message to people is, is Christmas, you need to celebrate Christmas. You need to celebrate safely for what that looks like with your families.” TenHaken said.

