Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who they stole a safe from a Sioux Falls business.

Two suspects entered a business on N. Cliff Avenue near 60th Street North around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department. Surveillance video shows they attempted to break into the safe, but when those attempts failed, they ended up taking the entire safe.

The business owner realized the store had been burglarized when he returned to the business later that morning, and called police.

Kooistra described the suspects as a woman with dirty blonde hair and a man wearing a Menards sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

