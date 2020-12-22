Advertisement

Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine

Many are reluctant
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are expressing less reluctance about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, based on two recent surveys.

“An ABC poll this week, more than 8 in 10 Americans say they plan to take the vaccine and Kaiser today announced 70%, so just vaccine confidence is surging,” said Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar.

But the numbers are lower within the black community.

Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to get infected, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of black adults say they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“The black community, communities of color, we cannot sit on the sideline whereby other communities don’t and they receive the added protection of the vaccine,” said Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association. “That’s only going to worsen our outcomes.”

Of the Black adults who say they won’t get vaccinated, 47% cite a distrust in vaccines in general, while 50% are worried they will contract COVID from the vaccine.

“I highly recommend that when our turn comes up for the vaccine, that we receive the vaccine,” McDougle said.

Black health experts are also reaching out to coalitions, clergy and churches hoping to spread the word about vaccine safety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects

Latest News

Josh Vaughan was working the door at Grand Prize Bar in Houston when a male customer, who was...
GRAPHIC: Bar employee assaulted by customer refusing to wear mask in Houston
The victim sustained wounds that required 10 stitches.
GRAPHIC: Customer smashes glass over Houston bar employee's head over mask restrictions
Angry truck drivers from the United Kingdom were in a standoff with border officials near...
France lets some UK cargo, people in; huge backlog remains
The president called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to...
Stimulus bill in doubt as Trump demands changes, bigger checks
All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic uncertainty and chaos was some...
A season of fear, not cheer, as coronavirus changes Christmas