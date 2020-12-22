Advertisement

Report: Sioux Falls issues $200 million building permit to Amazon

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park, taken in late November
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park, taken in late November (File photo)(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders have issued a building permit valued at over $200 million to Amazon for a fulfillment center currently in development on the northwest side of the city.

SiouxFalls.Business reports the permit pushes Sioux Falls’ total building permit valuation for 2020 to more than $900 million, shattering the previous record of $786 million in 2018.

Amazon previously received a $6.5 million permit for the facility’s foundation. The new permit, which includes most other construction costs, is valued at $211.6 million.

Read more details about the project - including other ways 2020 was a unique construction year in Sioux Falls - on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

