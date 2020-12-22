Report: Sioux Falls issues $200 million building permit to Amazon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders have issued a building permit valued at over $200 million to Amazon for a fulfillment center currently in development on the northwest side of the city.

SiouxFalls.Business reports the permit pushes Sioux Falls’ total building permit valuation for 2020 to more than $900 million, shattering the previous record of $786 million in 2018.

Amazon previously received a $6.5 million permit for the facility’s foundation. The new permit, which includes most other construction costs, is valued at $211.6 million.

Read more details about the project - including other ways 2020 was a unique construction year in Sioux Falls - on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

