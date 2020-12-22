Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Twisted Sister Sweetz in Downtown Sioux Falls has tips to add a creative touch to your holiday cookies.

Nikki Wallenberg hosts several classes throughout the year teaching people how to decorate cookies. Her most recent classes took place December 12th and 19th, focusing on decorating Christmas cookies.

There are three tiers of decorating classes and once you complete the first you can move onto the next level.

“By the time everyone is done with their class, they are always surprised at how good their cookies look,” Wallenberg said.

After completing the course, you’ll also receive a royal icing recipe which is the same that is used in store.

Wallenberg said you can decorate cookies from home. All you need is a ziplock bag, icing, some toothpicks and your favorite cookie recipe.

If you missed the opportunity to take part in the Christmas classes, you can sign up for the Valentine’s cookie decorating on the Twisted Sister Sweetz website.

