Advertisement

Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips

Holiday cookie decorating tips
Holiday cookie decorating tips(Cordell Wright)
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Twisted Sister Sweetz in Downtown Sioux Falls has tips to add a creative touch to your holiday cookies.

Nikki Wallenberg hosts several classes throughout the year teaching people how to decorate cookies. Her most recent classes took place December 12th and 19th, focusing on decorating Christmas cookies.

There are three tiers of decorating classes and once you complete the first you can move onto the next level.

“By the time everyone is done with their class, they are always surprised at how good their cookies look,” Wallenberg said.

After completing the course, you’ll also receive a royal icing recipe which is the same that is used in store.

Wallenberg said you can decorate cookies from home. All you need is a ziplock bag, icing, some toothpicks and your favorite cookie recipe.

If you missed the opportunity to take part in the Christmas classes, you can sign up for the Valentine’s cookie decorating on the Twisted Sister Sweetz website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.
Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

The Link facility in downtown Sioux Falls (File photo)
Avera to serve as health care provider for Sioux Falls community triage center
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn gift wrap booth at the Empire Mall.
Match day coming up at Children’s Inn Gift Wrap Booth
Scene of construction accident (KOTA)
1 dead, 1 rescued after construction accident in Rapid City