Sioux Falls police investigating shooting involving 2 vehicles

(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating after someone inside a car fired a gun at another car in the western part of the city.

The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. Monday on N. Marion Road a few blocks north of W. 12th Street, according to Sgt. Sean Kooistra of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Kooistra said two vehicles were driving near each other when someone inside on car fired shots at the other vehicle. The shooter’s vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed.

Police found seven shell casings in the area, Kooistra said. There were no injuries reported, but a trailer in the area was damaged.

Authorities described one vehicle as a black sedan similar to a Pontiac G6, and the other as a silver car similar to a Pontiac Bonneville. Anyone with information is asked to call Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

