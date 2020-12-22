Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are looking for help identifying a group of suspects involved in a weekend robbery.

It happened around 2:00 Saturday morning at the Shop N Cart on North Minnesota Avenue.

Four people enter the store.

One of them had a taser, the others were armed with some type of clubs and a screwdriver.

The group threatened the clerk, took cash, liquor and cigarettes then got in a car and left the store.

These people robbed the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile suspect was identified but we are looking for help on the others. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers 367-7007. /713 pic.twitter.com/uEkrpZxs2t — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 21, 2020

Police have identified one juvenile suspect but are still looking for help to identify the others in the video.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (605) 367-7007.

