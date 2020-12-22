South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular Food Network program featuring South Dakota cuisine is set to premiere on Jan. 1.

“Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” will feature the state in an episode called “South Dakota Smorgasbord” at 8 p.m. CST on New Year’s Day, according to the network.

The series follows celebrity chef Guy Fieri as he visits unique restaurants across the country. South Dakota is the only state that has not yet been featured in the series, but the upcoming episode will remedy that. Speculation regarding area restaurants getting featured in the show began buzzing when Fieri was spotted in Sioux Falls in June.

“South Dakota Smorgasbord” will feature two Sioux Falls restaurants - Lalibela Restaurant and Urban Chislic - as well as Garretson-based O So Good. Fieri stopped at other area eateries including Daily Clean Food and Drink, Look’s Marketplace, and Bread and Circus, but those will be featured in episodes at a later date.

