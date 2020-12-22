Stampede win on road in Des Moines thanks to the offense of the defensemen!

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede defensemen stole the show as three blue liners scores in a 5-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers at Wells Fargo Arena Monday night. Five different players scored for the Herd, including two third period goals, while Noah Grannan made the start and earned the win in net, stopping 24 of 27 shots on net.

The Des Moines Buccaneers forward Zach Faremouth opened the scoring with a goal five minutes into the first period for his fifth of the season. Los Angeles Kings prospect Alex Laferriere assisted on the goal. The Herd responded with a goal from defenseman Brent Johnson at the 12:47 mark of the period, but LaFerriere answered back with his third goal of the season to take a 2-1 lead.Defenseman Dante Fantauzzi tallied his first career United States Hockey League goal at 2:28 of the second period to tie the game back up. Jay Buchholz put a puck on the stick of the left-handed defenseman who shot it from the point past goaltender Remington Keopple. Faremouth gave the Buccaneers a 3-2 at the 16:36 mark on the power play, but, again, the Herd responded just 14 seconds later with a goal from Buchholz. Forward Daniel Russell put a puck on net that bounced off Buchholz and into the net for his first career goal.The Herd sealed the game 12:20 into the third period with a goal at the point from defenseman Nate Schweitzer for his first career goal and the 4-3 lead. Will Dineen capped off the game with an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining in the game for his fourth goal of the season.

The Stampede are now 5-6-1 on the season and one point out of third in the Western Conference standings. The team returns to the PREMIER Center for a game on Wednesday, December 23, against the Sioux City Musketeers for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Stampede

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.