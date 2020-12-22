Advertisement

Teens form human chain to save siblings after sled crashes into icy NJ pond

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (WCBS) - Five teenagers from New Jersey are being hailed as heroes for saving two young children after their sled crashed into an icy pond.

As snow piled up and excitement ran high, 8-year-old Olivia Heid and her 4-year-old brother RJ hopped on their sled for the first time ever Thursday at the Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. The kids were having a great time until their sled lost control.

“Oh my God, this could have been a catastrophic situation,” said Stephanie Irlbeck, the children’s mother. “You could see in their faces that they knew something bad was about to happen.”

Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their...
Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their sled lost control.(Source: Heid Family, WCBS via CNN)

The sled steered right into an icy pond.

“It was, like, freezing. Our faces were in shock. RJ was, like, really cold,” Olivia said.

Five teenagers heard the commotion and jumped into action. Kieran Foley, 14, hopped into the water, rescuing RJ first then Olivia next, handing off each child one by one to his friends, who formed a human chain.

Five teenagers jumped into action after the children's sled crashed into the water, forming a...
Five teenagers jumped into action after the children's sled crashed into the water, forming a human chain to rescue them.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“We definitely had to do something. We can’t just sit there and watch,” Kieran said.

The teens are now being heralded as heroes in the community, but they don’t accept the title, saying they did what anyone else would do.

“We hope that anybody would do that. It just happened to be us there,” said one of the teens, Tyler Armagan.

Olivia and RJ’s parents disagree, saying the teens didn’t hesitate for a moment to help their kids and deserve all the recognition in the world.

“What they did was just amazing,” said Richard Heid, the children’s father. “It was awesome to see little kids do that.”

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.
Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google denied or...
Google rejects DOJ antitrust claims in court filing
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
Holiday cookie decorating tips
Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness