Top-ranked DeSmet rolls past DRSM, Cardinals girls beat Bulldogs behind Heinitz in HS doubleheader

Bulldog boys and Cardinal girls victorious at DeSmet
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet girls held a 16-9 lead after the first quarter against DRSM Monday night on their home floor. But Ella Heinitz and a great defensive effort led the comeback. Ella scored 20 points and the Cards held DeSmet to just 18 points the rest of the way in a 48-34 win.

In the boys game it was all DeSmet as the top-ranked Bulldogs beat #5 DRSM 69-33. Kalen Garry scored 23 points and they jumped out to a 28-9 after a quarter and it grew to 30 points at intermission. DeSmet improves to 3-0 and it was the first loss for the Cardinals who dropped to 2-1.

