Advertisement

World Chase Tag marathon set to air Dec. 23

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the hottest new sports gaining audience during the pandemic will be on television for a 10-hour marathon beginning Wednesday.

NBC Sports Network (NBSN) will air multiple episodes of World Chase Tag on Dec. 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET and again from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET.

Dubbed “World Chase Tag Day Across the USA,” the event showcases the world’s best parkour athletes who took part in the 2020 World Chase Tag USA Championships in Atlanta, the largest tournament in the game’s history.

World Chase Tag is what you might remember as a game of tag as a child, but much more intense, with athletes displaying extraordinary speed and agility.

In all, 16 teams compete in stages, playoffs and knockout finals to set up a final match for the championship.

Tupelo Honey, a company owned by Gray Television, handles the production of World Chase Tag. Gray Television also owns this television station and website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash.
Viborg woman identified in Turner County fatal crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects
How to get the most out of wearing a mask
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Latest News

In a legal filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Google denied or...
Google rejects DOJ antitrust claims in court filing
Some holiday shipping deadlines are already here, others are fast-approaching.
US consumer confidence tumbles in crucial holiday season
Holiday cookie decorating tips
Sioux Falls bakery owner gives holiday cookie decorating tips
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness