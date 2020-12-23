Blowing Snow Across the Region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A winter storm is moving through the region. It will bring snow and very windy conditions to everyone. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eastern parts of the region and High Wind Warnings are in effect for the western half of the region as the day goes on. The highest snowfall amounts will be in the eastern parts of the region where some parts of Minnesota could see 5 to 6 inches of snow. In the Sioux Falls area, we could see around 4 inches. Snowfall amounts will taper off to the west. But with the wind gusting between 50 and 60 mph, visibility will be reduced causing travel issues.

Tonight, the snow will come to an end, but the wind will stay with us for a bit. Lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero. Add in the wind and it could feel close to -20 tonight into tomorrow morning! Thankfully, the wind will come to an end through the day Thursday. It’s going to be a very cold Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the single digits and teens around the region.

After another cold start with lows in the single digits Christmas morning, we should start to warm up. Highs will range from the 30s in the east to the 40s out west Christmas day. Over the weekend, we’ll be in the 30s and 40s Saturday but cool off a bit for Sunday. We’ll start off next week cold but should start to get back close to freezing by next Wednesday.

