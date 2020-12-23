Advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln Upsets Top-Ranked BV, Yankton & Harrisburg Survive, Vermillion Cruises On The Road

Check out highlights from the final games before Christmas Break
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG & COLTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the night the Brandon Valley Lynx unwrapped their #1 ranking in AA, the Lincoln Patriots may well have forced them to return to sender.

The newly-minted number one Lynx suffered their first loss (3-1) 73-70 with the Patriots (1-3) picking up their first win in the process. Lincoln’s Surafel Berhanie led all scorers with 23 points while the Lynx were paced by Aydin Lloyd’s 20 point, ten rebound performance.

The Lynx ascended to number one last week after knocking off second ranked Yankton 62-60. The Bucks, now fourth in AA, appeared to be cruising to victory at O’Gorman, leading by as many as 16 and up 11 after three quarters. The Knights charged back and had a chance to win or tie late, but the Bucks defense harrassed the inbound and forced a desperation three that was no where close to going, presevering a a 47-45 win. Matthew Mors 14 led the Bucks (3-1) while the Knights (2-2) also got 14 from Ben Renshaw.

5th-ranked Harrisburg won a tight border battle against LeMars 61-55. Conner Geddes led the Tigers (4-0) with 18 points while Spencer Mackey had a game-high 25 for the Bulldogs (5-3) in defeat.

Finally, in Class A, #5 Vermillion played for the first time as a ranked team and looked the part at Tri-Valley, defeating the host Mustangs 64-34. The Tanagers remain unbeaten at 3-0 while the Mustangs fell to 2-3.

