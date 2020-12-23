Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day

Latest News

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
Coronavirus hospitalizations are hitting record highs, triggering a warning about the holidays...
Massive vaccine deal inked as hospitalization hit records