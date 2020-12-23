Advertisement

Eight deaths, 531 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 531 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight additional deaths.

Wednesday’s report pushes total known cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 96,040 and the death toll now stands at 1,389.

Active cases declined by 313 to 7,627.

337 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 and occupying 12.2% of hospital beds while 29.3% are occupying adult ICU beds.

