Frontline health care workers surprised with ‘thank you’ bags

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a busy and stressful year for healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To say ‘thank you’ a local family is spreading some Christmas cheer to healthcare workers in Sioux Falls. And creating a space for others to show their own gratitude.

It’s not exactly Santa’s sleigh, but it is big and red and full of gifts. A fire truck surprised healthcare workers in Sioux Falls with thank you bags from a local woman named Julie and her daughter.

Julie’s daughter spent a lot of time in and out of hospitals over the years due to her medical conditions.

“Through the whole process, we have seen first hand how exhausted our healthcare workers are mentally, physically, everything. And it kind of breaks our heart just a little bit,” said Julie.

These gestures are a big pick me up for these health care workers who’ve worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

“Whenever we receive these expressions of gratitude and thanks from the community it most importantly, it touches our heart and gives us the desire to kind of continue to move forward,” said Tom Bosch, Vice President of Hospitality at Avera McKennan.

Each bag has a customized cup along with other goodies and self-care items. The mom and daughter planned on giving out only a few bags but ended up expanding their efforts and getting others in the community involved.

“It grew so large we had to call in help from the Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue to make the deliveries and the Sioux Falls Fire Fighter Association actually kind of jumped in and helped us out with some of the items we needed for the care package,” said Julie.

"

They also had help and support from Starbucks, Hy-Vee, Lewis, Costco, Thrivent Financial, and Target.

So far over 1,200 care packages have been delivered to emergency departments and ICU and COVID units in Sioux Falls.

Julie also created a Facebook group: Healthcare HEROES SF.

“Because in our mind that’s what they truly are is heroes,” said Julie.

The group is meant to be a central place where people can say ‘thank you’ to healthcare heroes.

“Tag healthcare workers that they have in their life that they are so proud of,” said Julie.

“We want them to know we see them, we hear them, we feel them. We know, we know how difficult this since COVID began has been on them and we’re just so grateful.”

Healthcare workers are also encouraged to join the group.

“They can go there when they are having their moments, when they are struggling, when they are down, overwhelmed, sad, tired. They can go and see a place of support where everybody loves them,” said Julie.

