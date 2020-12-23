Advertisement

Geese hazing to start next week in Sioux Falls

Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canada geese are migrating into the Sioux Falls area and causing a safety hazard for airplanes near the airport.

On Monday, December 28, 2020, Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks will begin using sound cannons to scare geese from quarry ponds east of the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds and at Elmwood golf course.

The goal of this program is to reduce the number of geese flying in and out of those areas, making it safer for airplanes that may be flying over.

Flying geese can cause damage to airplanes by striking windshields or being sucked into engines. Animal Control has been working with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, Landscapes Golf Management, and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to scare geese from the properties.

People near or driving by the areas should not be alarmed if they hear the sound cannons. There is no danger to the public. The cannons will go off several times during the day and will not be used at night.

Canada geese migrate into Sioux Falls looking for open water as the small ponds and lakes in rural South Dakota freeze over. Portions of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls remain open throughout the winter. The birds also use nearby food sources such as the harvested crop fields near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Sound cannons are a humane method of scaring geese. The cannons are safe and ecologically friendly because no chemicals or poisons are used. The cannon is pressure-regulated to create a sonic blast with no projectiles.

If you have any questions concerning this operation, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

