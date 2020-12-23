Advertisement

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & West Central Roll, Tea Edges MC/M In Overtime

Final games before Christmas Break
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, HARTFORD & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights continue to be on Santa’s nice list. The top-ranked Knights (3-0) have gone nearly two years without a loss and maintained that streak in the final game before Christmas break, defeating visiting Yankton 66-30. Isabelle Moore led all scorers with 20 points while Jordynn Salvatori’s 10 led the Gazelles (1-4).

In Hartford the West Central Trojans, ranked second in A after their victory over previous number one Winner, had no problem dispatching AA Watertown, winning 53-30 to improve to 4-0. The Arrows fall to 1-2.

The game of the night was in Tea where the fourth ranked Titans won an 80-79 overtime thriller over McCook Central/Montrose. The Titans (2-0) got a game-high 31 points from Katie Vasecka while the Cougars (3-1) got 27 from Madison Koepsell.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from all three games!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police released this video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart early Saturday morning. One juvenile...
Sioux Falls Police release video of robbery suspects

Latest News

Scored 23 vs. Brandon Valley on 12-22-20
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lincoln Upsets Top-Ranked BV, Yankton & Harrisburg Survive, Vermillion Cruises On The Road
vs. Missouri State on 12-19-20
SDSU Women Return To Top 25
Hard-working Swedlund hopes to lead defending champion Winner to more state championships
Swedlund’s work ethic pays off big-time for defending champion Winner Warriors
Top-ranked DeSmet boys roll, DRSM wins girls game in HS doubleheader
Top-ranked DeSmet rolls past DRSM, Cardinals girls beat Bulldogs behind Heinitz in HS doubleheader