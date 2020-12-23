GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman & West Central Roll, Tea Edges MC/M In Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, HARTFORD & TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman Knights continue to be on Santa’s nice list. The top-ranked Knights (3-0) have gone nearly two years without a loss and maintained that streak in the final game before Christmas break, defeating visiting Yankton 66-30. Isabelle Moore led all scorers with 20 points while Jordynn Salvatori’s 10 led the Gazelles (1-4).

In Hartford the West Central Trojans, ranked second in A after their victory over previous number one Winner, had no problem dispatching AA Watertown, winning 53-30 to improve to 4-0. The Arrows fall to 1-2.

The game of the night was in Tea where the fourth ranked Titans won an 80-79 overtime thriller over McCook Central/Montrose. The Titans (2-0) got a game-high 31 points from Katie Vasecka while the Cougars (3-1) got 27 from Madison Koepsell.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from all three games!

