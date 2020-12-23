Good Samaritan Society vaccinates staff, encourages vaccinations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the country, hundreds of essential care workers are getting vaccinated daily in Sioux Falls.

Sanford Imagenetics is just one place where frontline workers are going to get their COVID-19 vaccine, including one Good Samaritan Society administrator who says she’s getting the vaccine to protect those around her.

“For me, getting the vaccine was a no brainer,” said Linda Studer.

Studer is an administrator at the Good Samaritan Society, and is also deemed high risk at just under 60-years-old with an underlying blood clot condition.

“It’s a big deal. We’ve been dealing with COVID for the last 10 or so months, so just want to do anything that we possibly can to get back to as normal existence as we can,” Studer said.

Studer added she is getting vaccinated to protect her family, and also to help other families hopefully see their loved ones soon.

“I want to get the vaccine today so we can make it better for our seniors,” she said.

Studer will get her second dose in 21 days, and says residents at the Good Samaritan Society are getting ready for the vaccine as well.

Her confidence in the vaccine is echoed by Good Samaritan Society’s Chief Medical Officer.

“It’s absolutely a glimmer of hope. The emergency use authorization through which we are using this vaccine highlights the elderly. The elderly are well studied in both the Pfizer and Moderna population,” said Good Samaritan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Johnson.

Johnson emphasizes the importance of staff getting vaccinated, as they connect long-term care facilities to the outside world.

“The last nine months have been a lot of work and I think anyone in long-term care, and I think in healthcare, would say that. I think what’s different about the work now is it’s working towards a solution that feels like a definitive solution,” said Johnson.

