Gov. Noem frustrated with pace on Ravnsborg crash investigation

Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than three months after a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, there’s still no word on whether he could face charges.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she’s frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation.

“I share South Dakotans frustration about the amount of time this has taken,” Noem said in a statement to Dakota News Now. “To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family.”

A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph was taken later, and does not depict the vehicle at the time of the crash.(South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety)

On September 12, Ravnsborg was driving on Highway 14 near Highmore when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher that he thought he hit a deer. He said he searched the ditch and the area around his car but did not find anything.

Ravnsborg released a statement two days after the crash. He said Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the crash and also saw nothing. Volek had the car towed and offered Ravnsborg his personal car to drive home to Pierre.

Ravnsborg returned to Highmore the next morning to return Sheriff Volek’s car. He stopped at the crash site from the night before and discovered Boever’s body in the grass just off the highway.

In November, Noem and Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said investigators had determined that Ravnsborg was distracted prior to the crash, but what he was distracted by, is not clear.

Ravnsborg has continued to work since the crash and says he did not intend to take any kind of leave of absence. He spoke briefly about the investigation earlier this month. He questioned some of the reports about the investigation.

“Some things have come out that I do not believe were accurate also,” Ravnsborg said. “We will just let the investigation run, and will make a full statement when that has been completed.”

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and killing a pedestrian near Highmore in September.(KOTA/KEVN)

Hyde County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell has the case. She’s being assisted by others, including Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson.

There is still no word on when a decision on charges might be announced.

