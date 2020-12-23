Health officials back masks as daily COVID cases drop in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials are calling for people to continue to wear masks into the holiday season, as new daily COVID-19 cases drop.

On Monday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem shared a thread of graphics questioning masks and their effectiveness, doubling down on a speech from Saturday, when she appeared at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Do mask mandates work?



See the evidence for yourself👇 https://t.co/97YnuGf0if — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 21, 2020

“I never issues a shelter-in-place, we’ve never mandated any masks. What I told my people, is that I said ‘I’m going to give you all the information that I have. I’m going to tell you everything that I know.’” Noem said.

However, since Sioux Falls passed a mask mandate last month, the city has seen new daily cases drop by 40 percent on a bi-weekly average, with active cases down 29 percent.

It’s a similar result in Brookings county, where each week the seven day average of new daily cases has dropped since September 8th, from 21 to six per day. In Monday’s Sioux Falls COVID briefing, Dr. Michael Elliott, Chief Medical Officer at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, said Brookings county’s trends are helped in part by mask usage.

“In September, that county put forward a mask mandate. Since that time, that county per population has been one of the lowest in not just the state, but in the entire region, in terms of number of new cases.” Dr. Elliott said.

Dr. Elliott stated that the downwards trend of new daily cases is a good sign. But that there’s much work yet to do, and wearing a mask should be something everyone should do to help fight the spread of the virus.

“There has been a lot of, a lot of talks about the mask. Nobody likes wearing masks. Everybody’s getting tired of it. But there is data that says it works.”

