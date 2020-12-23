Homeless shelters expecting challenges in the winter months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the temperature gets colder, more and more homeless people use homeless shelters to stay warm.

Winter is always a challenging month for shelters to handle, but thanks to Covid this could be the most challenging winter many shelters have ever faced.

“We are going to see an uptick in the newly homeless,” Eric Weber, CEO of the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls. “These are people who have never been homeless before, never been in transition and now they are.”

Covid has done more than just affect the people who need to use the shelters.

Shelters have seen less donations than in years past, as many people have lost their jobs or are uncertain of the future.

When donating many people think of coats and gloves, but the shelters can also make use of underwear and socks.

