No Travel Advised for eastern & south-central South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists there is No Travel Advised across the entire eastern and south-central portion of the state.

They are asking for the public’s help by staying home and avoiding travel until weather conditions improve.

“Crews are unable to effectively clear snow and ice with the 60+ mph winds and the near zero visibility is causing major travel issues for drivers,” says Director of Operations Craig Smith. “We are asking motorists to please postpone travel until conditions improve.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard warning for most of eastern South Dakota and a High Wind Warning for much of the rest of the state for today, Dec. 23, until about 9 p.m. CT.

“Our troopers and emergency personnel are having difficulty getting to the numerous crashes, especially along I-29, due to zero or near zero visibility,” says Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, which is part of the Department of Public Safety. “We want folks to postpone their travel until Thursday in order to arrive safely and enjoy the holiday.”

EARLIER:

A winter storm is impacting the region, just days before Christmas.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna, the storm will bring snow and very windy conditions to everyone.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for eastern parts of the region and high wind warnings are in effect for the western half of the region as the day goes on.

The highest snowfall amounts will be in the eastern parts of the region where some parts of Minnesota could see 5 to 6 inches of snow.

In the Sioux Falls area, we could see around 4 inches.

Snowfall amounts will taper off to the west. But with the wind gusting between 50 and 60 mph, visibility will be reduced causing travel issues.

This was a look at I-90 east of Mitchell Wednesday morning. (Dakota News Now)

No travel advisories are in effect across much of the region. You can check the latest road conditions online at 511SD.

The snow will come to an end tonight.

Today is not the day for lightly loaded, high profile vehicles to be traveling on SD roads. Strong winds and slick roads caused the driver of this vehicle to lose control and slide into the median on I 90 near Belvidere, SD. #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/wp8tLNJ5p5 — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) December 23, 2020

