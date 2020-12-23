Advertisement

Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned

Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and attorney David Lane, left, before he and his wife were sentenced in connection with the balloon boy hoax on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009, in Fort Collins, Colo.(AP Photo/Rich Abrahamson, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A couple convicted of criminal charges in the “balloon boy” hoax that fascinated the country more than a decade ago were pardoned Wednesday by the governor of Colorado.

Richard and Mayumi Heene reported their 6-year-old son had floated away in an homemade UFO-shaped silver helium balloon in 2009.

Dozens of emergency responders and two Colorado National Guard helicopters scrambled to save the boy as video footage of the enormous balloon floating far above the ground made national news.

But the child was never on the balloon, and he was later found unharmed at his home in Fort Collins, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver. Authorities said the Heenes staged the hoax to get publicity for reality TV shows they were trying to pitch.

Eleven years later, the couple has now “paid the price in the eyes of the public” and shouldn’t have to be dragged down by a criminal record for the rest of their lives, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are all ready to move past the spectacle from a decade ago,” said Polis, a first-term Democrat.

Richard Heene served a month in jail after pleading guilty to a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant, and Mayumi Heene was jailed for 20 days for filing a false report. They were also ordered to pay $36,000 in restitution.

Polis also issued 16 other pardons and four commutations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in
Sioux Falls Police Department
Police: Safe stolen from Sioux Falls business
Promotional image from Food Network for an upcoming episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"...
South Dakota Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode to air New Year’s Day

Latest News

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
Residents in Custer, Washington were ordered to evacuate after a train carrying crude oil...
Federal officials investigate fiery oil train derailment
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
Coronavirus hospitalizations are hitting record highs, triggering a warning about the holidays...
Massive vaccine deal inked as hospitalization hit records