Parker school looking for bikes for kindergarteners

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kindergarteners in Parker School District may soon be riding bikes in their PE classes.

All Kids Bike is currently working to bring its Kindergarten PE Program to Parker School District. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.

All Kids Bike is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike.

The program was launched in March 2018. There are 248 schools in 37 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs. If funded, Parker School District would join over 75 South Dakota elementary schools in implementing this program.

“Kindergarten is a time of skill acquisition and discovery of how amazing our bodies are. I believe being able to teach young students to bike would give them a confidence in themselves that can be transferred to other areas of their life,” PE Teacher Lance Friesen said. “I would be very excited to help and guide them in this process.”

The Kindergarten PE Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age. “One of the best ways to get kids active is to get them excited about bicycles,” says All Kids Bike board member, Ryan McFarland, “It’s a skill that is going to serve them in life.”

To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit http://support.allkidsbike.org/parker-school-district.

