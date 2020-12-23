Police make arrest in death of Sioux Falls teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a Sioux Falls teen.

Lt. Terrance Matia said officers arrested Sembel Sale, 17, Wednesday morning for the death of Ephraim Duolo Shulue, 16. He’s charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted robbery.

Shulue was killed on December 9, during an attempted drug rip. Police say Sale was with Shulue for a marijuana deal. They got into a car with two others and attempted to rob the people they were meeting to buy marijuana.

Shulue was shot during an argument. Police say Sale left Shulue at the scene to die.

While Sale did not fire the bullet that killed Shulue, Matia said he is still being charged with murder because he was involved in the crime that resulted in his death.

Sale was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in the 900 block of East 6th Street, where police executed a search warrant.

Police are still looking for Devon Moses Montileaux, 17. Police say he fired the shot that killed Shulue. He’s wanted on first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.

