President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Donald Trump lashed out at South Dakota’s senior senator Tuesday night, calling John Thune several names, including “RINO” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”
The President also called Sen. Thune “Mitch’s boy,” in reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The President threatened that Thune’s political career is “over” and suggests the Majority whip will be “primaried” in 2022.
Dakota News Now reached out to Senator Thune’s office for comment.
Shortly after the President’s tweet, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted from her own personal Twitter account, saying she does not plan to challenge Thune in the 2022 primary.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.