President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Donald Trump lashed out at South Dakota’s senior senator Tuesday night, calling John Thune several names, including “RINO” which stands for “Republican In Name Only.”

The President also called Sen. Thune “Mitch’s boy,” in reference to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The President threatened that Thune’s political career is “over” and suggests the Majority whip will be “primaried” in 2022.

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Dakota News Now reached out to Senator Thune’s office for comment.

Shortly after the President’s tweet, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted from her own personal Twitter account, saying she does not plan to challenge Thune in the 2022 primary.

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

