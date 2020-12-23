SDSU Women Return To Top 25

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this season the South Dakota State women’s basketball team has earned a top 25 national ranking.

The Jackrabbits came in at #25 today in the USA Today/WBCA Top 25. They had fallen from their #21 spot after consecutive losses December 10th and 12th, yet came back strong last week by going 3-0. That including a victory at #20 Missouri State, their third victory over a ranked opponent.

They did not crack the Associated Press Top 25, garnering the fourth most votes of any team on the outside looking in with 21.

Although maybe being a ranked team isn’t such a good thing for these Jackrabbits! On the year they are 6-0 as an unranked team, including all three of their wins against ranked opponents.

But when they’ve been ranked the Jackrabbits lost both times to unranked competition!

They can change that when they host Northern Iowa tomorrow at 2. The Panthers beat the Jacks 65-48 in Cedar Falls back on December 12th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.