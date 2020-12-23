Sioux Falls Police issue travel advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are advising people to take it easy on the roads today.

They say the winter storm has created adverse driving conditions in Sioux Falls.

The main concern is the limited visibility due to high winds and blowing snow, especially on the outskirts of city limits.

Many roads are snow packed and slick.

Blowing snow, scattered slippery spots and snow accumulations are making travel dangerous.

Police urge people to use extra caution if travel is required.

You can check road conditions before you head out by going to SD511.org.

