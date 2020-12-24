41 deaths, 506 new coronavirus cases identified

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 506 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths on Thursday.

The new report brings the death toll to 1,430 and overall positive cases to 96,546 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases continue to decline with 7,098 currently in the state which is 529 fewer from Wednesday.

Hospital bed usage is showing a slight decline with 11.3% of COVID-19 patients occupying staffed hospital beds, and staffed adult ICU beds scaled down to 28.5%.

312 people are currently hospitalized, 25 fewer from the previous day.

