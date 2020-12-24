Advertisement

Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip last month at a New York restaurant.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on the TV drama “Blue Bloods,” paid tribute to the act of kindness Wednesday on Twitter.

“I found out that my TV dad Tom Selleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also shared a picture of the receipt with the tip amount and a picture of the handwritten note Selleck wrote to the restaurant staff.

Selleck wrote in the note that he was honoring Wahlberg’s tip challenge

The actor left his 2020 tip in November but kept it a secret for weeks.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
File image
Interstate closed after 30 vehicles involved in I-90 crash
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods