SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hannah Sjerven scored 31 points and pulled down 21 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a win at Bradley.

With time winding down in the first half, Yankton’s Matthew Mors beats emphatically beats the buzzer at Brandon Valley!

West Central’s Addy Kramer got a little help from Winner on the way to ending the Warrior’s 49 game win streak.

Dell Rapids came from back from 12 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Tea on Colin Rentz layup at the horn.

But our top buzzer beater made Sportscenter, as Washington’s Joe Uttecht heaves a full court pass to Kael Miedema to upset top ranked Roosevelt!

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

