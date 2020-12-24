Advertisement

Christmas tree drop-off sites open Saturday

Christmas trees waiting to be recycled during an undated Treecycle event.
Christmas trees waiting to be recycled during an undated Treecycle event. (KKTV)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beginning on Saturday, December 26 and continuing through Sunday, January 10, 2021, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will offer two sites for people to drop off their real Christmas trees with no fee.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 12 noon to 5 p.m. The sites will be closed on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1, 2021. The two drop-off sites are located on East Chambers Street and North Lyon Boulevard.

East Side: 1015 East Chambers Street - West of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be the only access point.

West Side: 100 North Lyon Boulevard - West of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard, and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway just north of the railroad crossing will be the only access point.

Large loads and commercial loads will not be accepted and must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill. The customer must remove all accessories from the Christmas trees, including lights, ornaments, decorations, and stands. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble, or household garbage will not be accepted.

For more information, please contact the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill at 605-367-8162. General information regarding the Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/landfill.

In addition, residents from Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner Counties may bring their broken or unwanted holiday lights to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at no charge for proper disposal. For more information about items accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, please visit www.siouxfalls.org/disposal or call 605-367-8695. A complete post-holiday cleanup guide is available online at www.siouxfalls.org/green.

