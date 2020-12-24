Churches still trying to make the best Christmas services possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people look forward to Christmas eve and Christmas worship ceremonies at their church, but with Covid churches are having to find new ways to celebrate the holidays.

This year churches have had to hold smaller services or switch to only online services.

Churches have been trying new things to be there for their communities during this hard year, and some are still trying something new for Christmas.

“We are going to be gathering outside in our parking lot.,” said Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church Sara Nelson. “We have a great big evergreen tree that’s lit up and were going to gather out there and sing some Christmas carols together and read the Christmas story and then sing silent night by candlelight.”

This year has caused hard times for many people, but church leaders believe that just makes these Christmas services even more important.

“This time of year, in 2020 we all need a time where we can kind of take a breath,” said First Christen church Senior Minister, William Pollack. “People need something like this to calm their spirits and just encourage their hearts in the coming days.”

