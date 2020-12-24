Warmer for Christmas Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the blizzard that moved through the area, conditions continue to slowly improve and will do so the rest of tonight. Clear skies will stick around tonight leading to another cold night with overnight lows near 0. Wind chills won’t be as cold as they were this morning, but they’ll still be below zero!

Christmas Day will bring plenty of sunshine across the area along with significantly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20′s to the lower 30′s to the east in locations that saw the snowfall yesterday and further west you go we’ll get back to the 40′s. Even some 50′s will be likely in western South Dakota!

Cloud cover will begin to return during the weekend as temperatures begin to take another tumble. Highs on Saturday will go from the lower 30′s to the 20′s on Sunday. A chance of light snow will be possible mainly across northern and central South Dakota on Sunday, but accumulations will be minor. An inch of snow will be possible.

Next week, we’ll begin on a quiet note on Monday, but then we are tracking our next winter storm to move into the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of heavy snow is possible along with some wind so stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

