Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org shows visibility in the area is limited.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews were called to a pileup on I-29 Wednesday morning, involving 15 vehicles.

The crash happened in the northbound lane just after 11:40 a.m., one mile north of the Dell Rapids exit. Traffic was diverted at that exit and the lane was closed for about six hours.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says weather conditions and speed were factors in the crash.

Mangan says six people in two different vehicles received injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

A 43-year-old female driver received serious non-in a 2011 GMC Terrain received serious, life-threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old female driver and a 21-year-old female passenger in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

A 48-year-old male driver in a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup received life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, a 46-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male received serious non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, a 13-year-old male, sustained minor injuries.

The injured occupants were either taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dells Rapids or a hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mangan says the blizzard conditions had reduced visibility down to zero.

