Advertisement

Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci got a special treat as he left work Wednesday.

EMS workers were waiting outside to serenade the good doctor ahead of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24.

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad cheered Fauci and sang the birthday song as he walked out.

Fauci, the nation’s foremost infections disease expert, has risen to international fame for his role in battling the coronavirus.

He said this birthday and Christmas will not be like other years.

Following his own guidance, he will avoid holiday travel.

He will miss spending Christmas and his birthday with his daughters for the first time since they were born.

It’s sad, Fauci said, but he feels the need to practice what he preaches.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
File image
Interstate closed after 30 vehicles involved in I-90 crash
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Heisman finalists: Tide teammates plus Lawrence and Trask
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods
A holiday like no other: COVID-19 cripples livelihoods