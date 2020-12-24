Advertisement

Governor Noem frustrated with Ravnsborg investigation

“To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family.”
Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the...
Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. (October 2020)(KSFY)
By Brianna Schreurs and Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. - It’s been more than 100 days, and the investigation into a crash that killed a Highmore man involving South Dakota’s attorney general is still ongoing.

Typically, a crash investigation takes about a month in South Dakota. Out-of-state investigators and South Dakota Highway Patrol released information to the Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office before November 2nd.

The lengthy investigation has Governor Kristi Noem frustrated with the wait.

“I share South Dakotans frustration about the amount of time this has taken,” Noem told KOTA Territory News Wednesday. “To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family.”

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting state’s attorneys from Pennington, Minnehaha and Beadle counties to determine if any charges will be filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo has not responded to request for comment.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ravnsborg-Boever fatal accident

While casting an Electoral College vote for the state, Ravnsborg spoke about how he continued his daily duties as Attorney General and felt confident he had “not committed any crime.”

“I believe that... when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts, we’ll know the full story. (And) we’ll make a full statement,” he told Austin Goss. ”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Ravnsborg called 911 the night of the accident, claiming he thought he hit a deer. Boever’s body was discovered by Ravnsborg the next morning.

It was later revealed Ravnsborg was driving distracted when he hit Boever, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s accident report.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety continues to state that they have “completed” their investigation, and it is the state’s attorney’s responsibility to deliver a decision on whether or not to charge Ravnsborg.

