Hazmat truck drives off road in Day County during storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are trying to get a truck hauling hazardous materials back on the road.

Day County Emergency Manager Bryan Anderson says the semi went off the road into a slough Wednesday morning during the blizzard.

It happened on Highway 12 just west of Webster.

The driver had a few bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

The truck and its cargo had to be inspected Thursday morning before crews could begin the task of pulling it back onto the highway. Anderson says the process could take several hours.

