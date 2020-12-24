Advertisement

Hazmat truck drives off road in Day County during storm

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are trying to get a truck hauling hazardous materials back on the road.

Day County Emergency Manager Bryan Anderson says the semi went off the road into a slough Wednesday morning during the blizzard.

It happened on Highway 12 just west of Webster.

The driver had a few bumps and bruises but no serious injuries.

The truck and its cargo had to be inspected Thursday morning before crews could begin the task of pulling it back onto the highway. Anderson says the process could take several hours.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is located north of Sioux Falls, near the Dell Rapids exit. This photo from SD511.org...
Emergency crews respond to multi-car pileup on I-29
File image
Interstate closed after 30 vehicles involved in I-90 crash
South Dakota woman ordered to pay back nearly $600,000 in wire fraud case
Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
President Trump lashes out at Sen. Thune, Gov. Noem weighs in

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
Christmas is only a day away. And for many folks it's going to look a lot different this year...
Families changing Christmas plans due to the pandemic
Mail carriers experience record holiday season
Mail carriers experience record holiday season
Minnesota teen makes covid vaccine video game
Minnesota teen creates covid vaccine video game.
COVID-19 has had a big impact on many families and some aren't able to afford Christmas this...
Madison community adopts families for Christmas