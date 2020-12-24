Interstate closed after 30 vehicles involved in I-90 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, three miles west of Sioux Falls.

Zero visibility was reported at the time of the crash.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says about 30 vehicles, many of them semi-trucks, were involved.

About 25 vehicles had damage and at least five more had no damage.

Five occupants were transported to Sioux Falls hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Non-injured occupants were transported by local emergency responders to the Flying J.

The westbound lane of the interstate was shut down by the Department of Transportation at the Marion Road Exit and remains closed as of Wednesday evening.

Highway Patrol investigating. All information preliminary at this time.

