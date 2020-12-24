Kids discuss pandemic concerns in letters to Santa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s that time of year where kids write letters to Santa Claus. This year, not as many kids are worried about being on the naughty or nice list, but about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the holidays at 1819 S. Hawthorne Ave. in Sioux Falls you can find Santa’s mailbox. For around five years, John Myers has helped collect Santa’s letters to send to the north pole.

“We love Christmas initially and we wanted to give back to the community and do something extra special,” said Myers.

He takes the letters and checks them twice. Many kids ask for toys.

“I have a wish for a monster jam color changer,” said one letter.

However, some letters this year are about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dear Santa, my wish is that nobody gets sick,” said another letter.

“Are you and your elves wearing masks while working? Are you and Mrs. Claus staying extra careful in these COVID times? Or are you just so magical that COVID doesn’t affect you?”

“Honestly it makes my wife and I kind of tear up a little bit. It’s some of the really touching stuff. A lot of kids this year are kind of praying for their mothers or their fathers or their grandparents if they got hit by the illness,” said Myers.

“All I want for Christmas is for my mom to get better and have no more surgeries. And her job back so we can pay for our house and for groceries,” said one letter.

This year is the most letters Myers has ever received for Santa.

“This year so far we’ve reached 186. From what we hear from people when they’re walking around they want to get out, it’s nice to see something a little different, something to cheer them up a little bit and writing a letter to Santa is something unique to a lot of the kids,” said Myers.

He’ll make sure to get them to Santa in time for Christmas.

Santa is still taking letters through New years Eve. You can drop them off at his Sioux Falls mailbox at 1819 S. Hawthorne Ave. Santa even writes back.

