Madison community adopts families for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -COVID-19 has had a big impact on many families and some aren’t able to afford Christmas this year at all. But a woman in Madison has started a Facebook group that’s helping to give families in need a merry Christmas this year.

The Facebook group is called- Adopting Christmas: Madison SD and Surrounding Area Families. Toni Harmdierks started the page with the help of friend Susan Glodt.

How it works is Harmdierks and Glodt share stories in the Facebook group of families in need. Then community members can choose a family to adopt and buy presents for.

“We did it because COVID has messed up so many Christmas’ that we were afraid that basically, the kids in town wouldn’t get much of anything for Christmas,” said Harmdierks.

“I just think like in this day and age to still have people helping other people out you know and paying it forward I think are great things to do,” said Glodt.

The group has made an impact on many lives including Sarah Poppen. Health issues this year affected her budget. She wasn’t sure how she was going to afford Christmas gifts this year for her daughter. Thanks to a family adopting them, she has presents under the Christmas tree.

“It helped a lot. I mean it felt really good,” said Poppen.

“Because it was getting to that point where I was getting stressed about Christmas like she’s not going to have anything.”

Overall the group has helped make Christmas special for 77 families.

Katie Busser is one of the adopters. Since her family wasn’t impacted financially by COVID she wanted to pay it forward to a family that was affected.

“Also, I have three daughters and I wanted to teach them about giving to others and not just receiving things,” said Busser.

Busser hopes to inspire others to give back.

“There’s so much negativity nowadays and if you can bring a smile to someone’s face by getting them just a small gift, even if you don’t know them, it could make the world such a better place,” said Busser.

