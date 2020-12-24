Mail carriers experience record holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the pandemic, shopping online and mailing presents, letters, and packages have become more common as COVID-19 has forced many to stay home.

As some industries slowed down amid the global pandemic, business for mail carriers like the United States Postal Service ramped up.

“We’re seeing volumes between 35%-40% higher on the package volume than we have in previous years,” said Sioux Falls USPS Postmaster Larry Michels.

Throughout 2020, the Sioux Falls USPS has seen an uptick in the volume of packages and mail. However, this past month has been record-breaking.

“Since the day after Thanksgiving, in Sioux Falls we have delivered 577,000 parcels or packages to just the city of Sioux Falls. That’s a record number from previous years,” Michels said.

That influx in business this holiday season is being echoed by the UPS Stores in eastern South Dakota.

“The packaging and shipping, and the handling of packages, mail, and freight has certainly surpassed our goals for this year. It’s exceeded it by quite a bit,” said Dennis Cromwell, the owner of nine UPS Stores in Eastern South Dakota.

Both USPS and The UPS Store in Sioux Falls say they’ve added staff to keep up this holiday season and applaud their employees for the hard work.

Part of that uptick at The UPS Store is due to online shopping, especially for local businesses.

“It’s not just Amazon returns, it’s local businesses who are receiving orders online from their customers who are needing to ship them out safely and securely and getting there on time,” Cromwell added.

Another increase this holiday season as the pandemic is keeping families apart is in holiday greeting cards.

“Individuals aren’t able to meet with their families, their loved ones, and their friends so they’re using packages, online services, and greeting cards to make that happen,” said Michels.

