Minnesota teen creates covid vaccine video game.

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Ternyak, a 16-year-old web developer, has seen how people have been affected by Covid-19. With the vaccine being made, he wanted to help inspire hope.

His choice of inspiring people was to make the game “Covid Invaders.”

“For this game a really wanted to build a game, where it would illustrate the vaccine destroying the coronavirus in an entertaining way,” said Ternyak. “You can shoot tiny syringes at the coronavirus and once it hits the coronavirus it explodes and then at the end of the game you can type in your score.”

Ternyak was inspired to make the game from his friend Roman Peysakhovich. The gameplay was inspired by the game space invaders.

The game too nearly two months to make, and with the game Ternyak made a song for the game.

The lyrics talk about destroying the coronavirus with the vaccine, as well as tips to prevent the spread of the virus.

For those interested in playing click here.

